beer

A Sangre Grande man who drank alcohol in public was fined $3,000 by a magistrate on Friday. 

Cornell Bedeau, of Barker Street, pleaded guilty to the offence of consuming alcohol in a public place contrary to the Emergency Power Regulations 2021.

He appeared in a virtual hearing before Arima magistrate Avion Gill who allowed him four months to pay or serve two months’ simple imprisonment.

A report said that at around 12.10 p.m. on Thursday, officers of the Arima Municipal Police Street Patrol Unit, were on roving mobile patrol exercise in the vicinity of Hearty Foods Supermarket, Arima, when Bedeau was observed consuming a beverage in a green bottle.

WPC O’Connell further observed that the man was also in possession of three similar bottles.

The man was informed of the offence he was committing to which he stated that he was just drinking some beers and waiting on two friends.

He was arrested and taken to the Arima Municipal Police Station where he was formally charged with the offence.

The exercise was supervised by W/INSP Maxwell and Sgt Henderson.

Section 3 (1) (k) of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021 states “During the period of public emergency between the hours of 5.01 a.m. to 8.59 p.m. every day, a person shall not consume alcohol in a public place." 

