Two police officers have been granted bail totalling $3.6 million to answer seven charges of misbehaviour in public office and unlawfully and dishonestly agreeing to accept and receiving monies.
They are expected to appear before the Tunapuna and Arima Magistrates’ Courts later on next month.
PC Ronald Ransome, 27, and PC Rishi Mohan, 36, were both granted $1,800,000 bail each with a surety to cover all charges by Justices of the Peace Marilyn Martin and Abrahim Ali, respectively, at the St Joseph Police Station, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.
Police said during April 2022, a man met the officers at a location in North Trinidad where they allegedly solicited $700,000 from him to forgo prosecution in the investigation of a criminal matter.
The main claimed over a period of time he made five payments totalling TT$201,100 to two police officers.
A report was made to the police and an exercise was conducted by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau.
The men were subsequently charged by PC Horsford on August 1 following the advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.