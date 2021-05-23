The Ministry of Health reports that 3,719 members of the public stepped forward to receive their first dose of the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, between Friday and Saturday.
Trinidad and Tobago continues to experience high COVID-19 vaccine uptake, which is an important part of moving the country from the management to the control of the virus, and then eventually returning to a state of normalcy.
Even as the number of persons vaccinated continues to increase, the public is reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is just one tool in the fight against the virus.
Everyone, including those who are vaccinated, must continue to follow all of the health guidelines in order to protect those around them and reduce the spread of the disease.
These guidelines include:
Wearing your mask (ensure that it covers from your nose to your chin)
Washing your hands thoroughly (or use alcohol based hand sanitiser)
Watching your distance from others (stay 6 feet away)
Members of the public are also reminded that they should stay at home, unless required to do an essential activity (e.g. go to work, the grocery or the pharmacy). People who show any symptoms of COVID-19 are especially urged to remain at home, separate themselves from others in the household and call the COVID-19 hotlines (800- WELL or 877-WELL (9355)).
The Ministry of Health will continue to administer the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine to persons in Phase 1 of the national COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan:
People 60 years and over
People under 60 with non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
Healthcare workers People who are not eligible will not be given the vaccine at this time.
All eligible persons are invited to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine using the designated call-in numbers or WhatsApp numbers for the various Regional Health Authorities. Walk-ins will not be facilitated.