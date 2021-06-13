Three men have been arrested and charged for the million-dollar robbery of a Princes Town family and kidnapping of one of their employees in Princes Town.
Jameer Brathwaite, of Corinth Hills, Ste Madeleine, Omarie Greenidge, of Ladybird Crescent, Pleasantville, and Roger Green, of Circular Left, Pleasantville, were charged with two offences of housebreaking with intent, six offencs of robbery with violence and two offences of kidnapping.
The trio appeared in a virtual hearing before Princes Town Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on June 11.
They were denied bail and remanded into custody.
According to a police report, on May 30 three men entered the home of a labourer at Matilda Road, Princes Town and announced a robbery.
The men relieved the man and his companion of their cell phones, tied them up, physically assaulted them, and relieved them of $6,000.
The men then placed the labourer, against his will, face down in his vehicle - a silver Nissan Tiida - and went to another house where he is the caretaker.
The labourer was instructed to unlock the premises and disable the alarm on the lower level of the house.
The men then proceeded to rob the seven occupants of a total of $600,000, US$12,000, approximately $700,000 in jewellery, a $6,000 DVR and two mobile phones together valued at $16,000.
The men then escaped in the labourer’s car which was recovered shortly after.
Sgt Teeluck and Cpl Khan, coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass and Insp Phillip, which included members of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Intelligence Unit, the Southern Division Research and Analytical Unit led to the arrest of Green, Greenidge, and Braithwaite and the recovery of US $5,122.
The case was adjourned to July 8.