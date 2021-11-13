At least five children have been hospitalized in the parallel healthcare system as a result of the COVID-19 virus, three of which required Intensive Care Unit (ICU) levels of treatment over the past few weeks.
This amid a stalling COVID-19 vaccination program, surging cases, climbing hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy and the pleas of exhausted healthcare professionals.
Speaking at a COVID-19 news conference hosted by the Prime Minister on Saturday, Principal Medical Officer of Health- Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards indicated that the Ministry had started seeing children in need of hospitalization in September. To date, she said, three of these children were given ICU treatment, including ventilatory support and sedation.
The clinical details of these children could not be exposed due to patient confidentiality, she said. Abdool-Richards said she could not connect the cases to the delta variant as she did not have access to the genetic sequencing information. However, she said, the variant is “well-established,” in the community.
“There are five children in the parallel healthcare system of which three of them are in the ICU. Once a patient is in the ICU they are receiving ventilators support and all the other support. They would be sedated and so on. However, out of patient confidentiality we can’t go into any details of the actual clinical status of the children, but we would like to remind the population that these are children that we started seeing in September or so.”
“The delta variant is well established in our community; Dr. Hinds would have indicated this. From the first case in August to present, Dr. Hinds, Dr. Parasram and others would have emphasized the higher rate of infectivity. At this point in time, I do not have access to the genotyping or genetic sequencing for those children, but it does not take away from the fact that there are five children in the parallel healthcare system and three of them in the ICU,” she said,
Abdool-Richards noted a fast-climbing ICU occupancy rate across Trinidad and Tobago while pleading with the population to partake in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. Each morning, she said, at least 50 to 60 persons are presenting themselves at various Accident and Emergency departments.
Hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, she said, are 48 per cent filled, with 53 of 61 ICU beds occupied. By Saturday morning, she said, four out of five ICU beds in Tobago had been filled. And of the occupied the ICU beds, she said, 87 per cent of patients were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, she said.
Speaking of a prior 113-day plateau in cases, Abdool-Richards said that despite the pleas of professionals throughout this period, a sharp increase has been observed.
“This shows the 113-day plateau period that we had and during that time our team presented, the honorable minister presented, we asked the population,”Please take up the vaccine, please do not let us have us go back to this abysmal space. The vaccine is safe, it is available and accessible everywhere, 109 health centres mass sites.”
“We warned the population to please do not be prematurely comforted by these low numbers, we spoke about the impact, about the persons who could not be covered by the vaccine, the young children and others who can't be vaccinated and our responsibility as law abiding citizens, as nationals to protect those persons. But here we are on November 13 with an increased optic over the last week with a predominance of unvaccinated and persons who are not fully vaccinated seeking and requiring medical care,” she said.
Also speaking at the conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that the country’s vaccination drive has significantly slowed with an average of approximately 1200 first doses of two dose regimes and 1200 single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccinations recorded in the last two weeks.
“Our current statistical area 631,871 first doses, completed vaccination 626,652 and we started the additional primary dose this week on Wednesday. To date we have done 3262. When you marry that with the now seven day rolling average of 430, you have a flatlining population of people seeking vaccination but a steep increase in the seven-day rolling average, an increase in the hospital utilization at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) level,” he said.
In a meeting held on Friday with doctors from nationwide Regional Health Authorities (RHAs), Deyalsingh said doctors attested to being burnt out and fed-up.
He said he was told by doctors that some patients were being treated at home by private physicians who prescribed Ivermectin and antibiotics to treat COVID-19. He said that these persons sometimes declined to be hospitalized and required ICU treatment.
“What the doctors are telling me is that patients are being treated by their private healthcare providers at home with the combination of the following drugs, ivermectin, antibiotics, some patients are being given antibiotics as first line therapy for a viral infection together with ivermectin, together with alternative medicine, home oxygen.”
“What they are telling me is that these patients are now hypoxic at home, meaning they do not have enough oxygen, for three to five days before calling the ambulance and coming to the hospital system. And when they reach, because they have been treated at home with ivermectin, antibiotics, they need to go immediately into the ICU. Very often, the ambulance has to go two and three times to the same house. They are declared to be clinically in the state to be transferred to a hospital and decline to come. They continue to take ivermectin and antibiotics at home being prescribed. They deteriorate, they call the ambulance again,” he said.
Deyalsingh pleaded with the unvaccinated population to partake in the vaccination program. He asked that the unvaccinated exercise personal responsibility.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are again pleading with the unvaccinated population to do a couple of things. One, exercise your personal and societal responsibilities to all of us to get vaccinated. As I said in a radio interview yesterday, my personal choice doesn’t mean I can jump in my car and drive south on the north-bound lane of the highway and kill people. I can’t do that because I have a responsibility to my fellow man to behave in a way that does not endanger them. I cannot decide to drive my car the wrong way on a one-way street. I don’t have that choice because I have a responsibility to the other driver,” said Deyalsingh.