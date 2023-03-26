RAPID gunfire erupted yesterday morning outside the busy Shops of Arima Plaza as masked gunmen opened fire on a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Arima man.
In the vehicle, at the time, were the man's wife and three young children, said police.
Jack Layne was shot multiple times and taken to hospital.
His wife and children were not injured.
Police sources said that up to yesterday evening Layne was listed in stable condition.
The drama unfolded just before midday, said officers.
It was reported by police that around 11.40 a.m., Layne was driving the family's white Kia Sorento SUV along Tumpuna Road, when a black Nissan Tiida car pulled up nearby.
Four occupants of the car emerged and began shooting at the SUV, said officers.
They said Layne attempted to reverse the vehicle but he crashed into a wall.
The gunmen shot him several more times before re-entering the Nissan Tiida and escaping.
'He was shot quite a few times but is in stable condition at hospital. With the amount of shots that were fired, it is a miracle that the woman and the children were not injured,' said one officer.
Investigators said they did not have a motive for the shooting. They said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was willing to provide counselling to the children and woman via the Victim and Witness Support Unit.
'Children witnessed their father being shot so the police will always be willing to provide counselling to persons, especially children, after they witness these kind of acts because that can scare them for a long time, if not for the rest of their lives,' he said.
Officers of the Arima Police Station are continuing enquiries into the incident.