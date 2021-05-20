THREE children were removed by State authorities yesterday from the house where a boy was seen kneeling with his arms upraised in front of a roadside gate on Monday.
Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Child Protection Unit (CPU), Ag Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, told the Express the children were removed to a safe place until investigations are complete.
In a telephone interview, Guy-Alleyne said: “We are still early in the investigation. I cannot say for how long the children will be away from that home, but it will be until we complete the investigation.”
Guy-Alleyne said the children will be under the charge of the CPU and Children’s Authority.
She said the Children’s Authority offered psycho-social support to the children, and the CPU investigates if there are any criminal aspects of the case.
On Monday afternoon, authorities were alerted after the child was seen by passers-by and motorists kneeling with his hands upraised facing the road.
A resident captured an image and posted it on social media, but took down the post shortly after it was shared numerous times.
A passer-by stopped upon seeing the child kneeling on the road, then spoke to an adult in the porch area of the house. The child then returned into his home and the gate was closed.
However, the passer-by remained at the gate and alerted a team of Customs and Excise officers who were on their way to another location to conduct an exercise.
The officers questioned the child’s mother and other adults at the house.
Guy-Alleyne told the Express on Tuesday that the CPU would investigate whether or not the punishment was reasonable for the child.