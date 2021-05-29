crime tape
Three Coast Guard officers and one Prisons Officer, were among 21 persons arrested in Arouca on Friday 28th May 2021, for assembling for the purpose of gambling and Breach of Public Health Regulations.

Under the Public Health Regulations, Section 3(1), they will be charged with gathering in a public place where the number exceeded five.

A Covid-19 compliance exercise was conducted in Arouca between the hours of 4pm and 8 pm yesterday by members of Northern Division Task Force and members of the Northern Division Intelligence Unit.

Around 6:15pm, the team acted on information and proceeded to a building at Lower Railway Road, Arouca.

The officers observed a group of 21 persons and they were all arrested for assembling for the purpose of gambling and breach of Public Health Regulations.

The suspects arrested are between the ages of 20 and 58. All 21suspects are currently at the Arima and Maloney Police Stations, where charges are expected to be laid shortly.

The exercise was by spearheaded by Supt Powder, ASP Deonarine, ASP Coggins, Insp Pitt, Insp Mascall and Insp Callender and supervised by Ag/Sgt Pamphille and Ag/Cpl Khan.

