Dr Erouscilla Joseph, a director at The UWI Seismic Research Centre says that as of 7p.m Friday, there had been three explosive eruptions at the La Soufriere Volcano since morning.

In an update, Joseph said that the explosive activity was ongoing and expected to continue overnight.

She said that at a nearby observatory, the team there was seeing the ash column with ashfall occurring at the observatory.

She said the ash was being sampled.

She said lightning and thunder that was being experienced at the eruption site was due to the charged particles in the eruption column.

According to scientists studying the phenomenon, the cause of the bolts is static electricity, from particles rubbing together in dense ash clouds near the ground.

Scientists think that the charged particles responsible for volcanic lightning may originate from both the material ejected from the volcano and through charge formation processes within ash clouds moving through the atmosphere.

