Three first-time councillors have joined the team of councillors of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation who on Tuesday pledged to serve their communities.
Fifteen representatives were sworn in by corporation chief executive officer Hinni Maraj on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Council Chamber Main Administrative Building in Couva. The 11th council was welcomed by Maraj, Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes and corporation staff.
All 15 seats in the corporation were won by the United National Congress (UNC) in the August 14 local government election.
The three new councillors are 48-year-old Vanessa Kussie, widow of diver Rishi Nagassar, who died during the February 2022 Paria diving tragedy; 41-year-old Sharen Badal-Ahyew; and 43-year-old Ravi Pooran Maharaj, councillors for Couva West/Roystonia, Caratal/Tortuga and Gasparillo/Bonne Aventure, respectively.
Loud and bold voice
Badal-Ahyew told the Express on Tuesday that she had been part of the political sphere from the age of 17, serving as a youth officer and a Tabaquite executive for several years.
Inspired to enter this field by a lack of infrastructure that has plagued the rural community for decades, she said she hoped to be a voice of change for constituents.
“My uncle being a farmer, we have suffered tremendously for infrastructure. We know about having a bison and a bull cart and having to traverse miles of road to bring their produce to sell. Then they have to sort it out to take to the Macoya market. Only under the UNC government were we able to get agricultural access roads to go into the towns and get a car to drive out with produce. I experienced that at a very young age and for that I think being able to give that level of representation is important. I decided this is the avenue to get things done,” she said.
Among the issues she hoped to address were road repairs, a scheduled water supply, praedial larceny, and the several landslides that have threatened the community over the years.
She said although funding to the corporation was minimal, she intended to meet with relevant Government ministers and representatives to speak on behalf of those affected.
“I believe that all electoral districts should be treated fairly. In the past years any major roadworks or work on landslides would have been done under the People’s National Movement (PNM). I am saying it is a no-no whether we are a UNC-controlled corporation or in opposition, all the burgesses are citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and they ought to be treated fairly. I will be the voice of the people in this area. My voice will be very loud and bold in representing them,” she said.
Youth and sport development
Maharaj also said he has spent years in the political scene of the region as the son of a former councillor for Caratal/Tortuga, Suresh Pooran Maharaj. He said he was part of the Tabaquite constituency executive for years prior to his election as councillor. Inspired by a love for serving other people and lending a helping hand, he said he hoped to use his office to improve the lives of residents.
This he planned to achieve through sport and youth development and other community initiatives, he said.
“Well, what I am looking to do is change the perspective of local government. We have seen too long where citizens view local government as the cleaning of drains and patching of potholes. I want to lift that mentality,” he said.
“We want to look at youth development. Through the campaign I met a number of persons who pledged their support to serve the community. We are going to do the first Independence Day parade in Gasparillo. We have a table tennis programme we want to roll out before the end of the year. We want to focus on youth and sport development,” he said.
The Express was told that aldermen have not yet been appointed at the corporation.
The current make-up of the corporation is as follows:
Brechin Castle/Esperanza: Gangaram Gopaul
Caparo/Mamoral: John A. Lezama
Caratal/Tortuga: Sharen Badal-Ahyew
Calcutta No.3/McBean: Allan Seepersad
Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre: Shazeeda N. Khan-Mohammed
Couva East/Balmain: Arelene Solomon-Ramesar
Couva West/Roystonia: Vanessa Kussie
Freeport/Chickland: Anil Baliram
Gasparillo/ Bonne Aventure: Ravi Pooran Maharaj
Las Lomas/San Rafael: Balmati Gosyne
Longdenville/Talparo: Ryan Rampersad
Perseverance/Waterloo: Dubraj Persad
Plparo/San Pedro/Tabaquite: Henry Awong
Savonetta/Point Lisas: Ramchand Rajbal Maraj