AFTER more than 17 years in prison, not guilty verdicts were yesterday delivered in favour of three men who were charged with the 2005 murders of a Port of Spain couple.
While in 2019 two of the former accused – Kamau Farai and Devon Sookoo – were found not guilty of shooting Susan Rajcoomar, 51, to death, they remained in custody accused of murdering her husband Shyam Ramdass, after the jury was unable to return a unanimous verdict.
However, their co-accused, Hamid Neils, was found not guilty back then of murdering Ramdass, 52, but remained in custody for the murder of Rajcoomar.
Yesterday, Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo returned not guilty verdicts on the remaining charges following a virtual judge-alone trial that began in March.
The judge found that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the men had carried out the killings.
This was based on a number of inconsistencies in the evidence of the State’s main witness Johan Rajcoomar. He is the son of the murdered couple and was also shot in the head during the incident but survived the attack.
The trio’s first trial in 2019 was heard before Justice Maria Wilson (now an Appeal Court judge).
The murders took place on January 12, 2005, at Oxford Street, Port of Spain.
The State’s evidence was that on the day in question, Johan was standing in the yard when three men confronted him and shot him.
Upon hearing the gunshot, his mother came out of the house and she was shot multiple times.
In his evidence, Johan claimed that while the men were standing over his mother, he managed to run to a neighbour’s property where he hid.
However, he said he was able to still see the men as they repeatedly chopped his father.
That testimony was given in the Magistrates’ Court during the preliminary enquiry but was tendered into evidence at the High Court trials since Johan was killed in 2017 in an incident not related to his parents’ death.
In their defence, all three men said they had no role to play in the murders.
Farai said on the morning of the murders, he was in the company of a friend at Lastique Street, Port of Spain, and lending her support because her brother had died.
Neils said he was at home at Lastique Street and Sookoo said he was dropping off his nephews and nieces to school in Barataria and St Augustine.
Farai was represented by attorney Darren Mitchell while public defenders Nicholas Rampersadsingh and Michelle Gonzales appeared for Neils.
Attorneys Sheldon Mitchell and Erica Cummings represented Sookoo and State attorney Veona Neale-Munroe appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).