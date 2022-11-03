Three men are in police custody after they assaulted and robbed a 67-year-old amputee in San Juan on Monday morning.
The incident took place at about 10.30 a.m. on Bridge Road.
The victim was seated in his wheelchair at a relative’s home, in the company of several persons, when a blue Toyota sedan pulled up next to the group.
One man exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and instructed the amputee to hand over a black bag that he was carrying.
The bag, police were told, contained $3,420, as well as other personal items.
The victim refused and the suspect attacked him, but the amputee resisted and a struggle ensued.
Persons in the area who observed the commotion came outside and the suspect walked away.
The victim then took out the cash and handed it to another relative for safekeeping.
The suspect then returned a few minutes later, again demanded the bag and threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply.
He then pushed the amputee to the ground and grabbed the bag.
The suspect then entered the parked car and drove off.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured man was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.
Police sent an all-points bulletin, giving the description of the vehicle and the suspect, and the vehicle was intercepted along Picton Street in Laventille by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force.
There were three occupants in the car and all were detained and are aiding with enquiries, but based on the description of the suspect, police believe one of the men, a 21-year-old from Picton Street, is the one who committed the robbery.
He is expected to be placed on an identification parade and if he is pointed out by the victim, he will be charged with the offence of armed robbery.