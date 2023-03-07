A squabble over possession of land and animals between neighbouring families in Penal led to three of them being taken to the hospital on Sunday.
A 57-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for injuries.
A police report said that at around 6.25 p.m. police received information of the incident at Laltoo Trace and PCs Khaleel and Ramoutar of the Penal CID responded.
The officers met the 57-year-old man who was suffering from an injury under his right foot.
He reported that around 6.15 p.m. he was outside in the garage area of the house when he was approached by his three step-children.
He told police they had an argument over the ownership of a parcel of land and possession of animals, and he was physically assaulted.
He claimed that in a bid to defend himself, he took up a cutlass which was nearby and “swiped” it in the direction of his stepchildren.
The 34-year-old man sustained injuries to his neck and head.
The mother attempted to intervene and also sustained an injury to her head.
The mother and son were conveyed to the San Fernando General Hospital.
The elderly man was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, then later was transferred to the SFGH.
Officers of the Crime Scene Investigators unit retrieved a bloody straight cutlass from the scene.
PC Khaleel is continuing investigations.