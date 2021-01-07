THREE people who beat up a woman who then fled and locked herself in a washroom, have been convicted before the court.
One of the accused was also charged with biting on the chest a man who went to the woman's aid.
Nikita Cooper, 29 of Cocoyea, Duwayne Brown, 40 of San Fernando and Renee Paul, 21 of Ste Madeleine, faced Princes Town magistrate Indar Jagroo on Tuesday where they said they were guilty of offences laid against them. All three were charged with assaulting Indira Rangoo-Solomon occasioning actual bodily harm while Cooper was also charged with assault by beating her.
Cooper and Brown faced charges of assaulting Kerlana Jointe while Brown faced the charge of assault occasion actual bodily harm against Antonio Baptiste.
Police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed told the court that the incident occurred last Sunday at Princes Town. Rangoo-Solomon was standing along Tramline Street when she was approached by the three who dealt her several blows about her body. Paul was armed with an object.
Baptiste who saw the commotion and intervened, was dealt blows to his face and body and bitten on the chest by Brown. Jointe tried to assist Baptiste and was hit on the head.
Rangoo-Solomon ran into a restaurant where Cooper followed and struck her on the head with a chair. Rangoo-Solomon then locked herself in a washroom. Officers who were contacted by eyewitnesses, met her there.
Medicals were tendered for the victims during the court hearing. They showed soft tissue injury to Rangoo-Solomon’s head, neck, chest and arms. She also had multiple bruises. Jointe also sustained soft tissue injury while Baptiste had an abrasion to his upper lip and a human bite to his chest. The victims were treated at the Princes Town District Health Facility and discharged. Reports were made to the police.
Cooper, Brown and Paul were arrested near the scene of the concluded fracas. They were charged by constable Hosein.
Paul was represented by attorney Petronilla Basdeo while Cooper whose right hand was bandaged, and Brown were represented by attorney Dane Halls.
Both spoke of the accused being remorseful. They also said the women were hired by Rangoo-Solomon to work as security officers but were not paid. Halls said it was especially difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic. Halls admitted his clients had a previous similar-type matter.
Basdeo said her client who had no previous convictions used a twig, found at the side of the road, during the incident.
She also spoke of an allegation that was made by Rangoo-Solomon of being held hostage recently at a bank but which was linked to similar claims of a worker not being paid.
Jagroo told the female accused that should they have felt they were unfairly treated, they should have made reports to the police.
He fined Paul and Cooper $1,000 for the assault on Rangoo-Solomon while Brown were ordered to pay $1,500. They each have to compensate her in the sum of $500.
For her second charge against Rangoo-Solomon, Cooper was bonded in the sum of $1,000 to keep the peace for a year. She was ordered to pay a further $500 compensation to Rangoo-Solomon.
Cooper and Brown were also placed on $1,000 bonds to keep the peace for a year for the assault on Jointe.
Brown was fined $1,000 for his assault on Baptiste. He also has to pay him $1,000 compensation.
The three were given four months to pay the fines and two months for the compensation or face time in prison.