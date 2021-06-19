THREE police officers attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) are currently in custody at the Gasparillo Police Station.
The officers were detained by members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on Friday night after they allegedly went to rob a someone in the area, said police.
While the detained officers claimed they were on a legitimate exercise, detectives said this information could not immediately be verified since there was no knowledge by senior officers in either division of such an exercise taking place.
The three were also held with an unregistered mini-sub machine gun, said police.
One of the officers held was previously charged alongside a senior officer from the NEDTF for the assault of a Santa Cruz man.
The charges against the two were eventually dismissed at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court in 2019 after the prosecution was unprepared to begin the case on a number of occasions.
Another is often seen in muscle shirts posing in front of his guns and drug finds.