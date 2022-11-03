POLICE arrested three men of Laventille who allegedly held up and robbed a businessman in his La Romaine home on Wednesday.
The men, aged 19, 26 and 41, were arrested by police officers who intercepted a vehicle in John John, Laventille.
At around 3 p.m., police received an all-points bulletin broadcast regarding suspects of a home invasion at the Sunset Cove residence of the businessman.
The APB informed police officers to be on the alert for a silver aqua in which four men all armed with firearms were attempting to escape the crime scene.
Police officers were alerted to pay attention to vehicles on the Beetham Highway.
At a traffic light intersection in John John lights, police intercepted a silver Toyota Aqua and arrested the three suspects.
They were taken to the Besson Street Police Station.
Police said several stolen items were recovered.
In an unrelated report, a La Romaine business owner was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint as she attempted to enter her home early on Thursday morning.
The 52-year-old victim was held up by a man with a firearm as she exited her vehicle.
A police report said that at around 1.15 a.m. the victim exited her white Hyundai Elantra parked close her front gate when she was confronted by a man wearing dark coloured clothing with an orange bandana over his face.
The man pointed a firearm at her and announced a robbery.
The victim became afraid and fell to the ground.
She then heard an explosion then felt a sharp pain on her right upper shoulder.
The armed thief robbed the victim of her white handbag containing $3,500.
He then ran off and escaped.
The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by her husband.
Police officers visited the scene and the victim at the hospital.