3 lucky people

A LIGHT aircraft with two occupants crashed near Piarco International Airport yesterday morning.
The incident left one person injured while the other escaped unharmed.
The accident took place at 9.48 a.m. after the pilot began experiencing difficulties in attempting to land on runway ten and was instead forced to make an emergency landing just north-west of the airport.
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) yesterday afternoon stated that the flight training aircraft, registration number 9YTJU, was occupied by the pilot and a student pilot at the time.
After the crash, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, members of the Police Service, Global Medical Response of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the AATT activated emergency response and rescue procedures.
The two occupants of the aircraft were rescued and taken to the Arima Medical Facility for treatment.
The Express has since been informed that one of the two suffered injuries to his spine.
They both remained under medical care up to yesterday evening.
In its release, the AATT advised there were no casualties and that other flights had not been impacted by the crash and operations continued as normal at Piarco International Airport.
The plane is reportedly owned by the Bristow Group, which offers flight solutions including helicopter offshore and gas transportation and search and rescue (SAR) services.
Farmer Hemraj “Moses” Lakhan witnessed the crash as he was driving his tractor in a field next to the river near where the plane landed.
He said he thought he was “going to die” as the aircraft flew a few feet over his tractor before it crashed.