Three men were shot dead yesterday in separate incidents in Mausica, Oropune Gardens and Sea Lots.
The deceased have been identified as Mark Rene Mohammed, 41; Josiah Lincoln Greenidge, 32; and Cesava Deva, 25.
The killings have pushed the murder toll to 454. The comparative figure for the same period last year was 298.
The killings began around 10 a.m. yesterday at Production Avenue in Sea Lots.
The Express was told Greenidge was walking along the road, when a silver Nissan B15 pulled up next to him.
Gunshots were then heard, and the vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene.
Residents rushed to check on Greenidge and found him bleeding from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. They placed him in a vehicle and took him to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The next incident took place around 11.37 a.m. at the car park at Pricesmart in Mausica.
Police were told Mohammed was walking from Pricesmart and was in front of the Payless store, when he was confronted by two masked men who shot him several times before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle. Mohammed slumped to the ground and passed out.
The police and paramedics were notified, and Mohammed was taken to Arima Hospital, but he too died while undergoing treatment.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, persons were observed crossing near the crime scene, oblivious to what had transpired that morning.
This included women who were with their children as schools had been suspended yesterday due to weather conditions.
“What is this world coming to? Is Trinidad going to hell in a handbasket? What is this madness? You aren’t safe at the grocery now? People have their children here! What would have been the story if they had missed and a child picked up? This is madness,” stated Pricesmart shopper Hillary Jacobs.
The third incident took place around 2 p.m. at Tenth Street in Oropune Gardens.
Deva was liming with some friends when they were approached by three armed men.
The gunmen targeted Deva, shot him and then ran to a waiting vehicle parked nearby.
Deva died shortly after.
Another man who was nearby was injured and was taken to Arima Hospital for treatment.
Officers of Arouca Police Station and the North Eastern Division Task Force responded.
The officers received key information on the vehicle used by the killers and they pursued it along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. The vehicle was intercepted in the vicinity of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.
One man is assisting police with enquiries. Police have no motive for any of the three murders.