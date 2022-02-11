A nurse and two clerks have been placed on $.3 million bail over alleged false Covid-19 immunization cards being issued at the Fyzabad Health Facility.
Nikita Medina, 39 a registered nurse of Siparia and administrative clerks Richard Rodriguez, 30 of Palo Seco and Kevon Moses, 39 of Claxton Bay, were charged with conspiracy to misbehave in public office, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
They were charged by acting Cpl Solozano.
The three appeared before Justice of the Peace Young on Thursday and were each granted $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to March 4.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that, acting on information, officers conducted a sting operation in the South Western Division, on Monday. During the exercise, fraud squad officers went to the Fyzabad Health Centre, where they saw a nurse allegedly pretend to administer a vaccine to a person. The nurse thereafter allegedly issued a Covid-19 immunization card to the person for a fee. The suspect was arrested and further enquiries resulted in the arrest of several other persons, one of whom subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Special arrangements were made by the TTPS Executive and medical personnel to ensure the safety and welfare of the officers and the Covid-19 positive suspect.
The sting operation was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Arlet Groome, acting Snr Supt Francis and acting ASP Pierre and coordinated by Insps Samuel and Thomas, along with officers of the Fraud Squad and Special Investigations Unit.