THE families of three Barrackpore men who have been missing since last week are begging the authorities for help to get them back home.
Missing are Vijayanand “Promo” Toophanie, 40, Rishi “Shortman” Seelochan, 38, and Zaid “Johnny” Alladin, 26.
The families of Toophanie and Seelochan said the men went fishing together off La Ruffin in Moruga. But Alladin’s family said yesterday they were confused about his disappearance as they did not know him to be a fisherman.
They said they did not know if he was among those who were on a vessel headed to Venezuela that disappeared last weekend.
Toophanie and Seelochan’s families said they were accustomed to the men leaving for fishing trips for approximately two days.
They realised something was wrong as time passed and the men did not answer their cell phones.
At Toophanie’s home at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Rochard Road, Barrackpore, Toophanie’s sister, who did not wish to be named, told reporters her brother had turned to fishing last year to earn an income after he was left without a job during the pandemic.
She said he ran roulette machines at Crystal Stream bar in Barrackpore but when bars were closed after regulations were introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he needed another way to earn a living to support his family.
“My brother left (last) Tuesday to go to Moruga with his friends to fish. When he goes out, he usually leaves for about two days. We heard that the engine was giving trouble and they got a mechanic to fix it, so they left maybe on Friday,” she said.
She said that her brother and Seelochan went on the fishing vessel and she believed that Alladin and another man whom she identified only as “Sammy”, were with them.
We need help
She said the family got a call on Sunday that the men were on a fishing vessel that capsized en-route to Venezuela.
She said she was uncertain of that information and reported her brother missing to the Barrackpore Police Station.
Later, the family was contacted by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard called us but asked if we know anything. But we do not know where to start to look for him. We need them to help us,” she said.
At the home of Seelochan at Spencer Trace, his wife Omatie Ramsaroop said her husband has been a fisherman and vendor for approximately three years and left home on Wednesday to go to Moruga to fish.
Ramsaroop said her husband usually called to tell her of his whereabouts and of the catch, but she had not heard from him since last week.
She said they have three children.
The youngest is eight months old.
“Please we need all the help to get info on Rishi. Everyone knows him as Shortman. He could not swim but I believed that they had life jackets,” said Ramsaroop.
At Alladin’s home at Platanite Trace, Barrackpore, his sister April Khan wept for him and said the family was desperate for information about her brother.
Khan said he worked with another brother who was a butcher, and also collected scrap iron to make a living.
“He was with us until Tuesday, when he left but did not tell us his whereabouts. We did not know anything until Sunday when someone contacted us and said that Johnny was on this boat that sank between Venezuela and Trinidad. We do not know the people he was with last. Since then, we have heard a lot of different stories,” said Khan. “We are trying everyone to get information; anywhere we see a story we are trying to contact people. We tried to call Guyana, the Venezuelan Embassy and the Coast Guard, but no response at all,” she said.
She said her brother was not rescued by fishermen in Guyana as was stated in a Venezuelan online report on social media.
“That was not him (as identified in the report) but we do not have any official information about him. We are desperate. Johnny wherever you are, please come home,” she wept.
Coast Guard searching
On Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) issued a media release stating that it was working with Venezuelan authorities to locate the vessel with 25 occupants which went missing between Trinidad and Venezuela.
The vessel had departed from South Trinidad on Friday night, heading to the Delta region of Venezuela and initial reports indicated it may have sunk in Venezuelan waters.
The bodies of four people were later recovered off Venezuela with one survivor.
But 20 people still remain unaccounted for.
The TTCG said all the people in the vessel are from the Nabasanuka community and are members of the Warao people.
The TTCG said then that officers were in communication with their Venezuelan counterparts in an attempt to locate additional people, with searches being conducted within territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago.
Reports had suggested that the missing people were most likely in Venezuelan waters and the TTCG would continue to co-operate with Venezuelan authorities as part of a coordinated operation.