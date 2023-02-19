bar

Three men were killed overnight in a double homicide and another killing on Saturday night in south Trinidad.

In the first incident, Sherlon Cooper, of Block P, in Embacadere, was gunned down.

That occurred at around 7 p.m.

Homicide detectives were at that crime scene when they were told of a double homicide occurred outside a bar near in Mt Stewart Village, San Fernando.

Terrance Rawlins, 42, of Mc Norton Jones Street, Plaisance Park, and Owen Denzil, of Ste Madeline and another person were liming outside Red Chief Bar, Naparima Mayaro Road when at around 8.40 p.m. a vehicle pulled up near Rawlins and Denzil.

Three men – two armed with high powered weapons and another armed with a pistol - pointed the firearms and opened fire.

Rawlins and Denzil attempted to escape the gunfire but died.

The killers re-entered the vehicle.

ASP Jaikaran, ASP Persad, Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Elvin, Sgt Deo, and Sgt Ramlal, and other officers responded.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are investigating the killings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3 more murdered

3 more murdered

Three men were killed overnight in a double homicide and another killing on Saturday night i…

I did not buy a seat

I did not buy a seat

Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.

“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Regional leaders and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have decried the actions of Suriname protesters, who on Friday stormed Suriname’s parliament, broke windows and looted businesses to protest higher electricity and fuel prices.

At the closing press conference of the 44th regular meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for peace and order to be restored in the Dutch-speaking country.

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Junior masqueraders have chosen their 2023 Road March.

The National Carnival Commission-hosted Parade of the Bands (Kiddies Carnival) took place yesterday, with thousands of prancing children crossing the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain, a mere two days before their senior counterparts, making it clear that Skinny Fabulous and Naila Blackman’s 2023 hit and Road March contender, “Come Home”, was their song of choice for the stage.

MACHEL MESS

MACHEL MESS

That’s how many soca fans are describing their experience at Machel Montano’s One Show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Friday night.

Montano had promised a show “better than (his successful decade-long concert series) Machel Monday” and booked trending Afrobeats stars Nigerians Whizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Rema (Divine Ikubor) and Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) for the Fantastic Friday spectacle. And got exclusive use of the under-renovations stadium to host it all.

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

“We are mighty. Trini is in our DNA.”

This boast came from former 2018 Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, who will render “Mighty” at the Dimanche Gras competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, tonight.

Along with 11 competitors, Francis was present for the National Calypso Monarch finalists’ draw for positions at the Hall of Greats, Kaiso House, at the Savannah on Friday.

Recommended for you