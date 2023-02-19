3 more murdered

Three men were killed overnight in a double homicide and another killing on Saturday night in south Trinidad.
In the first incident, Sherlon Cooper, of Block P, in Embacadere, was gunned down.
That occurred at around 7 p.m.
Homicide detectives were at that crime scene when they were told of a double homicide occurred outside a bar near in Mt Stewart Village, San Fernando.
Terrance Rawlins, 42, of Mc Norton Jones Street, Plaisance Park, and Owen Denzil, of Ste Madeline and another person were liming outside Red Chief Bar, Naparima Mayaro Road when at around 8.40 p.m. a vehicle pulled up near Rawlins and Denzil.
Three men – two armed with high powered weapons and another armed with a pistol - pointed the firearms and opened fire.
Rawlins and Denzil attempted to escape the gunfire but died.
The killers re-entered the vehicle.
ASP Jaikaran, ASP Persad, Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Elvin, Sgt Deo, and Sgt Ramlal, and other officers responded.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are investigating the killings.