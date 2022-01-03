The Ministry of Health advises the population that on January 3, three additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern were confirmed. To date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 15 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Two of the cases had a history of recent travel. One patient returned to Trinidad from Miami and the other returned from Canada.
The last patient had no recent history of travel or known contact with another positive COVID-19 case. This case is under epidemiological investigation.
As a result of their positive COVID-19 results, all patients have been isolated. The patients will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 cases have been quarantined.
The presence of the Omicron variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.