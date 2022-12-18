Police tape

An elderly man was killed in Tobago, and two men were killed in Trinidad in separate incidents on Saturday afternoon and night.

Seventy-six-year-old James Forde, a retiree of Culloden Bay Road, Golden Lane, was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.

A 41-year-old contractor, who is a close male relative of Forde, was arrested by Moriah police officers.

A police report said that Forde’s wife and the suspect allegedly had an argument at around 3.15 p.m. at Forde’s home.

Forde and one of his sons intervened to quell the argument.

Forde walked outside and told the suspect to leave his premises.

Minutes later, Forde was seem rolling down a steep slope.

He was rescued by one of his sona and other relatives, but was unresponsive.

Forde was taken by ambulance to the hospital, however, medical personnel pronounced dead on arrival there.

A post-mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this week.

Superintendent Kirk, Insp Joefield, and others led the police team at the scene.

WPC Marcelle is continuing investigations.

In Chaguanas, Michael Vincent, alias “Akeil”, 26, a mechanic of Farm Road, Carlsen Field, was found dead with gunshot wounds in another man’s house.

The owner of the house heard explosions, and minutes later when he checked his premises, he found the body of Vincent on the floor of the kitchen.

Vincent had a green coloured ski mask around his neck, a handcuff to his left hand, and gunshot injuries to his back.

Police enquiries revealed that Vincent’s gold Volkswagen Jetta was missing.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Sgt Bridgemohan, Cpl Mendoza, PC Henry and PC Bhola and Asp Dipchand and Insp Sylvan attached to Central division.

PC Bhola is continuing investigations.

And in Gasparillo, a man who is yet to be identified, was found dead with gunshot wounds.

A resident of Benlomond heard gunfire at around 8.58 p.m. and saw the victim lying on his back, gasping for breath lying in a pool of blood.

The victim had gunshot injuries to the face and head.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.

Police retrieved on the scene a cell phone, a black cap and $156.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More details surrounding deaths revealed

More details surrounding deaths revealed

THE commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy wrapped up its third week of evi­dentiary hearings last week, which saw more details being revealed about the circumstances that led to the drowning deaths of four divers.

The hearings, however, got off to a rocky start on Monday, with chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, chiding Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd for “dumping” hundreds of pages of documents on the commission over the weekend.

LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

WHY did it take four and a half hours for Coast Guard officers to get from Staubles Bay to Paria’s Berth #6 on February 25 when four divers were trapped in a 30-inch pipeline?

The question arose on Monday—day eight of the commission of enquiry hearing into the tragedy in which four divers lost their lives.

PROMOTER SUES BURNA BOY

PROMOTER SUES BURNA BOY

NIGERIAN afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) is being sued by local promoter Michael Durham.

Burna Boy is one of 11 defendants in a Breach of Confidence lawsuit filed in the High Court by attorney Marika Trim on behalf of Durham’s Cash Money Brothers Promotions.

The Port Harcourt, Nigeria-born entertainer, however, had not been served legal documents up to 3 p.m. yesterday, Trim confirmed.

SHOWDOWN IN QATAR

SHOWDOWN IN QATAR

The teams will be aggressively kicking at the ball between each other’s feet, but the Argentinian and French ambassadors to Trinidad and Tobago have cordially wished each other good luck ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.

The match kicks off at 11 a.m. TT time at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Defending champion France will attempt what no country has done in 60 years—win the World Cup title back-to-back following victory in Russia in 2018.

Brazil was the last to accomplish the feat, in 1958 and ’62; with Italy being the first to repeat, in 1934 and ’38.

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE THE DAY

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE THE DAY

They were tested by what they said was the worst flooding in history last month, but resi­dents of Bamboo Settlement #2 see a silver lining in the disaster.

“We have life and we have each other. It was so amazing to see the village come together,” said Nabbie Street resident Sandra Beepath.

“People come from all over to help... people we never even saw before. There were so many good Samaritans. It was so nice to see,” said a resident of Mohan Street.

When the Sunday Express visited Bamboo #2 last Tuesday, residents and businesses were seen feverishly power-­washing their yards and dirty wooden furniture.

Recommended for you