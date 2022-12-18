An elderly man was killed in Tobago, and two men were killed in Trinidad in separate incidents on Saturday afternoon and night.
Seventy-six-year-old James Forde, a retiree of Culloden Bay Road, Golden Lane, was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.
A 41-year-old contractor, who is a close male relative of Forde, was arrested by Moriah police officers.
A police report said that Forde’s wife and the suspect allegedly had an argument at around 3.15 p.m. at Forde’s home.
Forde and one of his sons intervened to quell the argument.
Forde walked outside and told the suspect to leave his premises.
Minutes later, Forde was seem rolling down a steep slope.
He was rescued by one of his sona and other relatives, but was unresponsive.
Forde was taken by ambulance to the hospital, however, medical personnel pronounced dead on arrival there.
A post-mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this week.
Superintendent Kirk, Insp Joefield, and others led the police team at the scene.
WPC Marcelle is continuing investigations.
In Chaguanas, Michael Vincent, alias “Akeil”, 26, a mechanic of Farm Road, Carlsen Field, was found dead with gunshot wounds in another man’s house.
The owner of the house heard explosions, and minutes later when he checked his premises, he found the body of Vincent on the floor of the kitchen.
Vincent had a green coloured ski mask around his neck, a handcuff to his left hand, and gunshot injuries to his back.
Police enquiries revealed that Vincent’s gold Volkswagen Jetta was missing.
Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Sgt Bridgemohan, Cpl Mendoza, PC Henry and PC Bhola and Asp Dipchand and Insp Sylvan attached to Central division.
PC Bhola is continuing investigations.
And in Gasparillo, a man who is yet to be identified, was found dead with gunshot wounds.
A resident of Benlomond heard gunfire at around 8.58 p.m. and saw the victim lying on his back, gasping for breath lying in a pool of blood.
The victim had gunshot injuries to the face and head.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
The body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
Police retrieved on the scene a cell phone, a black cap and $156.