Piarco International Airport

Piarco International Airport. 

 Photo: ANN STEVENS

The Embassy of Nepal, with the cooperation of the Government of the Trinidad and Tobago, rescued three Nepali nationals stranded in Trinidad and Tobago for over a month.

The three women were identities as Sersang Tamang, Tirtha Lama Waiba, and Yangjen Sherpa .

Tamang departed from Trinidad and Tobago on August 21, and will arrive in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Waiba and Sherpa are scheduled to depart on Thursday and will arrive in Kathmandu on August 26.

These Nepali nationals were stranded in Piarco International Airport due to cancellation of their return flight to Nepal upon arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, which complicated their immigration status.

In a statement the Nepalese Embassy in the United States expressed its thanks to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for their cooperation in this entire process.

The Embassy of Nepal urged Nepali nationals intending to travel to the Caribbean countries for tourism and other purposes to take necessary measures to ensure that their purpose of visit matches with the category of visa they have been issued.

