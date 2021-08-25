Three men, ages 20, 36, and 40 have been charged with sex crimes involving three girls.
In the first incident, a 13-year-old teen reported that sometime between December 31, 2020 and May 1, 2021, her 40-year-old brother-in-law of Bethel, Tobago, had sexual intercourse with her.
The matter was reported on June 17th, and investigations were launched by the Child Protection Unit (CPU), Tobago Division. The man was arrested on August 24, and appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court today to answer to one count of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration.
The man was granted $85,000 bail, he was also asked to surrender his passport to the court and stay 100 feet away from the teen as part of his bail conditions.
On August 5, a report was made that a ten-year-old girl was sexually touched by her 36-year-old stepfather of Belle Gardens, Tobago. The man was arrested and charged yesterday and is expected to appear before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor today to answer to the charge of sexual touching.
A17-year-old teen reported that on November 10, 2020 while at the home of a friend, she was allegedly forced to have sexual intercourse with a 20-year-old man of Patience Hill, Tobago.
Christian Halminton appeared before Magistrate Connor on August 23, and was granted $85,000 bail and told to stay 150 feet away from the teen, as part of his bail condition.
Halminton was charged with one count of sexual penetration on August 22nd. He is expected to reappear on September 2.
These matters were supervised by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sgt. Miller and investigated by WPC Trotman, WPC Ogiste-Charles and WPC Scotland-Celestine respectively, all of Tobago CPU.