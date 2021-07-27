Three Venezuelan men who allegedly involved in ATM card fraud were arrested by police.
Angel Daniel Bedaya Vitriago, 23, of Lange Park, Chaguanas, Jesus Miguel Marcano Brito, 25, of Glencoe, Diego Martin, and Erasmo Jose Pacacious Martinez, 43, of Mayo Road, Carenage, were jointly charged with six offences of possession of counterfeit cards.
The charges were laid by PC Williams of the Fraud Squad.
Brito was additionally charged with trafficking of counterfeit cards.
The suspects were arrested on July 21 by Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detectives who responded to a report of three men seen tampering with an ATM machine at Atlantic Plaza, Point Lisas.
Police responded and spotted three men matching the description of the suspects in a Toyota Aqua motor vehicle.
The vehicle was later intercepted and during a search, police allegedly discovered a number of electronic instruments, a bank card, and several other tools.
The suspects were subsequently charged.
The investigation was headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Arlet Groome and Superintendent Rueben with field operations by Sgt Seepersad and Cpl Lewis.