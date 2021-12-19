ONE year after three Venezuelan nationals were burnt to death in a house fire in St James, a 26-year-old man has been charged with their murders.
Even though Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard had given the directive to homicide investigators since October 31 to lay the charges against Shakiyl Parris, this was not done until Thursday.
The reason for the delay, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said, was Covid-19 restrictions at the prisons.
Parris, of Upper Dibe Road, Long Circular, was in prison custody for other matters currently engaging the attention of the court, the TTPS said in a statement.
He was charged with the murders of Luis Santiago Figuera, Celso Andrade Cedeno and Flor Leal Garcia.
Parris appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port of Spain court, and was remanded into custody.
He is to reappear in court on January 13.
The offences with which he is charged took place during the early morning hours of December 8 last year at Long Circular Road, St James.
Around 2.15 a.m. on that day, Western Division officers responded to reports of loud explosions and, upon their arrival at the location, found a house engulfed in flames.
Fire officers were called in and, after they extinguished the flames, found the charred remains of the three people.
Region I homicide officers launched an investigation that was supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo. They received assistance from their colleagues of the Western Division, Cyber Crime Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, the TTPS said.
The charges were laid by Sgt Ramsumair, of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations.