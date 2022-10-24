A three-year-old child perished in a fire in Morvant yesterday afternoon.
Kimani Braithwaite was trapped in a room on the first floor of his home along Petunia Avenue off Coconut Drive in Morvant when a fire broke out at the family's home.
At the time, he was with an older relative.
His two other siblings, aged five and seven, were said to be on the ground floor of the building at the time.
"I was upstairs with him (Samuel) when I heard those boys calling my name. They were sounding a bit panicked at the time, but I didn't realize what was happening. When I walked downstairs, I see the fire and they (the two children) were frightened. So I immediately told them get out of the house, and made sure they safely exited. But by the time I turned around to go get Sam, that was it, the fire spread and I couldn't even reach the stairs," Raulston Stanisclause told the Express.
He said that he desperately tried to get to the three-year-old but the heat from the flames were too intense.
He raised an alarm and residents attempted to form a bucket brigade to contain the fire.
The fire services were also notified and appliances from the San Juan fire station were dispatched.
Fire officers were within the scene within minutes and were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
However, they were unable to save Samuel Braithwaite.