A week after the tragedy of a seven year old boy's drowning in a swimming pool at his grandfather's home, comes news of a similar death.
Police were called to Maharaj Avenue, off Bedeau Street, Gasparillo this afternoon, where a three-year-old girl drowned.
Police were told that the child, Maria Khan went into the pool at around 2p.m, Her mother Mary Mahabir was with her. The infant was found submerged and taken from the water. Efforts were made to revive her while paramedics were called.
The child was taken alive from the scene but died while being treated.
The Express was told that little Maria had fallen ill recently and spent time being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.
She was released and returned home two weeks ago. It was then that relatives inflated the pool in the covered front yard of the house, so the child could frolic there.
Little Maria's father, Roger Khan, was shot and killed two years ago.
Police say the child was in about 17 inches of water at the time of the incident.
On March 30, Asaiah Josiah drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland.
Relatives and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to revive the child, aged seven, then took him to the district health facility, where medical personnel also tried to save him but without success.
A police report said that the child’s mother, Ayanna Josiah, 41, of Couva, was visiting her parents’ home at Robert Village, Tableland, with her son, Asaiah Josiah, a primary school pupil, when at around 1.30 p.m. he went to the back of the house to play.
The report said that the mother checked on her son a few minutes later and discovered him at the bottom of the swimming pool at the back of the house.
The child was pulled out of the pool and efforts were made to resuscitate him without success.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and rendered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other medical assistance to the child, but he remained unresponsive.
The paramedics took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where doctors were also unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.