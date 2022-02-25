A man who was charged with the shooting death of an Arima taxi driver in 2003 will serve only three more years in prison.
High Court Justice Norton Jack passed sentence yesterday on Andrew Simpson after he elected to plead guilty to the felony murder of Anslem Regis.
Regis was shot in the forehead on the night of June 11, 2003, after leaving his home to work the Pinto to Santa Rosa taxi route.
In addition to the murder charge, Simpson was also charged with the larceny of Regis’ Honda Civic car.
Under the felony murder principle, a person found guilty cannot be sentenced to the automatic death sentence since this is only reserved for convicts of capital murder.
Felony murder arises when death occurs during the commission of a lesser criminal offence.
In this instance, the lesser offence was that of motor vehicle larceny.
In imposing sentence, Justice Jack said he took into consideration the aggravating and mitigating factors of the offence.
While the judge began with a sentence of 26 years’ imprisonment for felony murder and eight years on the larceny charge, after making all the necessary adjustments, Simpson was left with just three more years to serve before he is set to be released.
The judge made adjustments in the downward direction because of Simpson’s guilty pleas.
He also took into consideration the 13 years and eight months the convict had already spent in pre-trial custody.
Following the deductions, it was ordered that Simpson had already served his sentence in relation to the larceny charge.
The case
The prosecution’s case was that on the night in question, Regis was shot in the head and thrown out of the car along Pinto Road.
The following day, officers who were on patrol in Cunupia saw a blue Mazda 323 in which the passengers were slouching as the officers passed by. This resulted in the lawmen directing the driver of the car to bring it to a stop.
Simpson was one of the passengers in the car.
When the officers searched him, they found four live rounds of 16-gauge ammunition in his pants pocket.
They also found a homemade double barrel shotgun in the car, a CD player and $140.
Questioned about the latter items, one of the men informed the officers the CD player was taken from a car that had run off the road.
All four were arrested after which officers accompanied them to a forested area not far from where their car was intercepted.
Upon their arrival there, the officers found Regis’ Honda Civic car and noticed there was blood in the vehicle.
There were also loose wires on the dashboard.
The men were taken to the Cunupia Police Station and the cars and other items were taken for analysis.
The men were then taken to the Arouca Police Station, where Simpson agreed to give Cpl Judy Badal, a crime scene expert, his clothing which had blood on it.
That same day, pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes did an autopsy on Regis’ body and ruled he died of a shotgun wound to the head.
Simpson was eventually charged for Regis’s murder. The victim’s blood was found on his clothing.
He was represented by public defender Tonya Thomas while the State was represented by attorney Charmaine Samuel.