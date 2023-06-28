$30,000 fine for gun

A 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to firearm and ammunition charges at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court has been fined $30,000.
Kelon Duprey, a labourer of Emon Lane, Valencia, was arrested and charged on June 23 after he was held during a roadblock exercise near his home.
He was subsequently charged by PC Morgan with possession of a Taurus .38 Special revolver, possession of 11 live rounds of ammunition and possession of one spent .38 Special round.
Duprey pleaded guilty.
He was fined and given 18 months to pay the fine by Magistrate Cheron Raphael.
If he fails to pay the fines within the stipulated period, he will serve three years’ hard labour in prison.
The firearm and ammunition have been ordered destroyed.
According to police reports, at 3.20 p.m. on June 23, officers attached to the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department and Special Operations Unit were conducting an exercise along Emon Lane, Valencia, when they spotted Duprey on the road acting suspiciously.
Detectives later challenged and searched him.
During the search, he was found to be in possession of a Taurus .38 Special Revolver with four live rounds and one spent .38 Special round.
Duprey was arrested and taken into custody, pending further investigations. Police subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant at his home where they found another seven rounds of .38 Special ammunition in a black bag.