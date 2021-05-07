THE family of missing Carapichaima gardener Becker Seelal have issued a reward of $30,000 for information on him.
The reward was issued on Thursday – three days after there has been no trace of Seelal, who last told his family that he was going to collect money from a buyer of his corn crop.
Seelal’s sister, Courtney Seelal, urged anyone with information to bring the information forward and contact Freeport police at 673-0026, or the nearest police station, or talk show host Ian Alleyne.
Police sniffer dogs were assisting officers in the search, as their combed the streets where he was last captured on security video near his home at Brickfield Village, Waterloo Road.
“We have not found anything. The police are assisting, and they have search dogs out trying to pick up a scent near where he disappeared, close to where we live. We can only pray and try to figure out what possibly happened. There are no cameras where his garden is, there are only bushes”, the sister said.
The family has received regular updates from the police on their continuing investigations, she said.
“This is not like my brother at all. He said he was going to get money for his produce and come back home. We have a very close relationship and he would not do something like this”, she wept.
Courtney, 21, said that family and friends had also been conducting their own searches in the areas where he was last seen, near his garden at Roopsingh Road and to a nearby river.
She said her mother, Dixie-Ann Seelal, who last saw her son on Monday around 3 p.m., when he told her he was going to collect the money, is distraught and her physical health is failing.
The 28-year-old gardener had planted and reaped corn the last few months and had advertised his produce on Facebook.
Officers of the Central Division Police and Anti-Kidnapping Unit are searching for Seelal.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.