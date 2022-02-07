POLICE arrested 30 people, and seized two firearms and quantities of assorted ammunition and narcotics during anti-crime exercises, conducted across all the policing Divisions, from Friday to Monday morning.
On Saturday, a 19-year-old Diego Martin man was arrested relative to a report of murder and wounding which occurred on February 4 in the West End Police District. Investigations are continuing into the matter.
In the Central Police Division, 16 people were arrested for various offences including, shooting, malicious damage, larceny and wounding with intent.
During one incident on Friday at around 7.45 a.m., two people were standing along Flemming Street, Longdenville, when a man approached them on a bicycle.
The man was armed with a gun and discharged one round of ammunition towards the sky and then discharged another round towards the two men before riding away from the scene.
A quick response from officers of the Central Division led to the arrest of a man in connection with the incident.
On Saturday, a man was arrested in Wallerfield, when officers found a silver-coloured Taurus pistol along with 15 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition in his right pants pocket.
WPC Dipnarine is continuing enquiries.
Additionally, police intercepted a vehicle in Indian Walk, Moruga, where during a search they found and seized 11 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, one Smith and Wesson firearm, one magazine containing three rounds of .40mm ammunition, 82 grammes of marijuana and a metal blade with a cream t-shaped handle, in a brown leather case.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the seizure of the items.
Two men were arrested in Matura, after officers intercepted a Nissan Navarra vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found 84.44 kg of marijuana in the tray of the van and a knapsack containing 7.66 kg of marijuana on the back seat of the vehicle.
On Friday, a man was arrested when officers of the La Romaine Police Post intercepted a vehicle at Cross Crossing, San Fernando.
According to police reports, the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint from a taxi driver at Caura Road earlier that day.
On Sunday, officers recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from its owner on the same date.
The Toyota Aqua vehicle, which was stolen in San Juan, was recovered by officers of the Central Division Task Force at Goodwill Trace, Ali Lane, Enterprise, Chaguanas.