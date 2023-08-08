Three hundred and twenty-seven families are set to benefit from a home improvement grant cheque—from a total of $4,900,000—within the next few weeks from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
The grants were presented to a sample of 30 homeowners, representing 327 families, during a ceremony on Friday at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain, stated a news release from the ministry yesterday.
Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce told beneficiaries: “The home improvement grants address a crucial aspect of public interest, which is affordable housing. By assisting homeowners to renovate and upgrade their properties, we are ensuring that their homes are safe and habitable, regardless of their financial circumstances, as articulated in our ‘Roadmap to Recovery’. This inclusivity strengthens the fabric of our communities, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared responsibility.
“We recognise and appreciate that the disbursements may not always allow you to do all that you would like to, however, we trust that it will still be beneficial to you in meeting your more immediate home repair or upgrade and, in so doing, improve your family’s quality of life. The programme does not only positively impact the recipients of the grant, but also has a trickle-down effect which drives economic activity within the community as well as the wider socio-economic landscape of the country,” Leonce added.
According to the release, recipients from all across Trinidad were randomly selected and assessed based on the criteria stipulated under the Home Improvement Programme.
The ministry said this programme, facilitated by the Housing Programme Facilitation and Implementation Unit of the ministry, forms an integral part of the national housing mandate.
The aim is to assist as many vulnerable families as possible to carry out critical repairs and upgrades to their homes, and improve their living conditions.
“Since its inception in fiscal 2003/2004, the programme has helped over 21,000 qualifying families across the country. In the past five years, the ministry distributed over 2,600 grants valued at over $39 million. In fiscal 2023, the programme’s budgetary allocation increased to $12 million, up from $8 million in 2022, thereby facilitating an increase in the number of families helped with the distribution from 533 to a target of 800 in fiscal 2023,” the ministry stated.
Also present at Friday’s function were acting permanent secretary Shanmatee Singh Ng Sang, acting deputy permanent secretary Lena Hanooman-Boodram, programme coordinator Hermian Smart-Findlay and other officials of the ministry.