Parts of Trinidad are without an electricity supply tonight.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has confirmed that 30 per cent of the country has been affected.
The Express was told that the Commission is investigating an issue with one of the towers that supply the Union-Ghandi line.
A statement by the Commission stated that a landslide in Grant Trace, Rousillac, a 220 kV transmission tower which transmits power from the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant in La Brea to the rest of the grid, has fallen.
"Rolling load shedding is currently in effect while engineers assess the situation. Customers trying to contact our call centre will experience delays in getting through as the call volume is inordinately high," the Commission stated.
Power outages have been reported in Princes Town, Diego Martin, Couva, Freeport, Chaguanas, Siparia, Penal, Malabar and other areas across the country.
The Commission stated that the issue was being addressed and supply was expected to be restored soon.
In February a 21.64-metre-tall fungus-infected palmiste tree fell during high winds bringing down power lines and resulted in a nation wide blackout.