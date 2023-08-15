Andy Resal’s plan was to provide for his three children and watch them grow up and become productive citizens.
Now, the 30-year-old Las Lomas father of a ten-year-old girl, and two boys, ages eight and four, has been diagosed with liver failure and can no longer work to take care of his children.
Doctors have told him he needs a liver transplant if he wants to live.
Resal’s wife, Crystal Seegolam Resal, told the Express her husband was living a happy life, providing for their three children, and never showed signs of any illness.
All that changed last December.
“He began complaining of extreme pain on the right side of his body, which intensified as time went by. So, he had an ultrasound done and it was discovered that his liver had become enlarged and fluids were collecting in his body.
“He began doing treatment at the Mt Hope hospital and he was getting some measure of relief for a few months. But in May, the doctors told him he would have to do a liver transplant if he wants to survive,” Crystal said.
She said following a series of consultations at WestShore Medical Private Hospital, it was decided that once a donor was sourced, a team of specialists would be flown in to do the surgery.
“We were able to secure a donor, however, a lack of finances has grounded his hope of recovery as the surgery itself carries a cost of $400,000. We still haven’t figured out how we will meet his aftercare expenses.”
She noted that while having a medical team flown to Trinidad to perform the surgery is expensive, it is actually more cost-effective than having her husband flown out to have the procedure done abroad.
“We are now left with no choice but to appeal to the kind-hearted people of Trinidad and Tobago to please assist us in making Andy’s surgery a reality, so that he can have the chance of growing with his children and fulfilling his dreams as a father,” Crystal said.
The family has set up a fundraising account at Republic Bank Ltd, account number 160026638431, in the name of Crystal Seegolam Resal. Anyone wishing to contribute towards Resal’s surgery can do so via that account, or can contact the family at 752-8108 or 469-3648.
“We will be truly grateful for any assistance we can receive at this point,” Crystal said.