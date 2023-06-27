A labourer on firearm and ammunition charges was fined $30,000 by a magistrate on Monday.
Kelon Duprey, 28 of Emon Lane, Valencia pleaded guilty before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael. He was fined and the firearm and ammunition ordered to be destroyed.
Duprey was arrested and charged on June 23 with possession of a Taurus .38 special revolver, possession of four live rounds and one spent .38 special ammunition and possession of seven rounds of .38 special ammunition, by constable Morgan of the Valencia Special Operations Unit.
Duprey was fined $10,000 on each of the charges. If he fails to pay the fines in 18 months, he will serve three years’ hard labour in prison.
According to police reports, at 3.20 p.m. on June 23, officers attached to the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department and Special Operations Unit were conducting an exercise along Emon Lane, Valencia, when they spotted a male suspect on the roadway acting suspiciously.
Detectives later challenged the man and searched him. During the search, he was found to be in possession of a Taurus .38 special revolver with four live rounds and one spent .38 special ammunition. He was arrested and taken into custody, pending further investigations. Police subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home where they found another seven rounds of .38 special ammunition in a black side bag.