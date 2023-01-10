A $30,000 fine was imposed on a man who admitted that he had a gun and ammunition at his home.
Akim Purcell, 27 of Jacob Coat, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande was given six months by the magistrate to pay the fine. Should he fail to pay the money, he will face six years’ hard labour.
Purcell appeared before Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael on Monday and was fined $10,000 on the charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a component part and possession of ammunition. The charges were laid by constable Samuel of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Purcell was arrested on January 7, following an early morning raid at his residence where personnel from the Sangre Grande and Valencia CID, Eastern Division Task Force and Canine Branch executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition.
During the search, the team of police officers and canines found a Polymer-80 pistol, a Glock magazine and 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The suspect was immediately detained and later charged with the offences, following enquiries.