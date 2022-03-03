Over a 36 hour period, police arrested 31 people, seized firearms and illegal drugs and recovered stolen items.
Multiple coordinated Operation Strike Back exercises started on Wednesday and were done throughout several policing divisions, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
Search warrants were executed, several drug blocks were searched and a number of road blocks and searches were done in the Western, Port of Spain, Northern, North Eastern, North Central and Central Divisions.
Central Division
Twenty three people were detained for various offences. Police made inroads into reports of robbery as seven suspects were arrested on robbery enquiries, four were held in connection with larceny, two men were detained for wounding with intent and another for shooting with intent.
Western Division
Several search warrants were executed at various locations. During the execution of a search warrant at Mahogany Crescent, Diego Martin, police arrested one man and seized one Glock pistol and ten rounds of ammunition. Two other firearms were also seized. A Glock 42 fitted with a magazine with one round of .380 calibre ammunition was found at an unoccupied house at Rodney Street, Point Cumana, Carenage, while a Smith & Wesson .38 Revolver, with eight rounds of .38 Special ammunition and 469.7 grammes of marijuana were seized at a house at Blue Basin, Diego Martin. Officers also went to Dillon Street, Diego Martin, along with the canine unit, where they seized two kilogrammes of compressed marijuana.
North Central Division
Two suspects were detained while police conducted house search and roving exercises. A 23-year-old man was held for obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duties while a 51-year-old man was arrested on four affiliation warrants. Four other persons were also arrested during a warrant exercise conducted in Arouca.
Police also seized one Bersa Thunder 40 calibre pistol, with a magazine affixed containing eight rounds of ammunition when they went to a bushy area about fifty feet off the roadway at Spring Valley, Mt D'or Road, Champs Fleur. A woman from Pasea Street, Tunapuna, was also detained and one black cell phone was recovered when officers conducted enquiries into a report of robbery with aggravation which occurred on January 21 in Tunapuna.
Officers from this division also recovered one silver hatchback Nissan Tiida vehicle on Thursday at Upper Mendez Drive, Champ Fleurs. The vehicle was reported stolen in the Waterwheel Road, Diego Martin area.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting DCP, Operations, Joanne Archie, supervised by ACPs Beverly Rodriguez, Daniel Moore and Ramnarine Samaroo and coordinated by Snr Supts Kelvern Thompson, Neil Brandon John, Ramphal, Christopher Pamponette and Curt Simon. The operation was also supported by officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).