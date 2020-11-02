crime

Police went to the Los Iros beach in Santa Flora at midday on Sunday, after being told of Venezuelans coming ashore.

Officers of the SWD Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) and Siparia

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) intercepted two Hyundai Trajet motor vehicles which were carrying passengers.

A tally revealed a total of 31 Venezuelans – 13 females and 18 males – and two Trinidadian men who were the drivers of the vehicles. All parties have been taken into quarantine following which charges are expected to be laid against the local men. The immigrants will be repatriated.

The two local men, 36 and 61, are being questioned.

Police are thanking the public for continuing to report illicit activities and suspected illegal immigrants to its 555 hotline.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ONE MORE CHANCE

ONE MORE CHANCE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has granted Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget’s request for the Evaluation Committee to re-examine the Patriotic bid.

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Failure on the part of the police prosecution to comply with orders of the court has resulted in charges against five local men and seven Venezuelan women being dismissed by a magistrate yesterday.