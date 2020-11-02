Police went to the Los Iros beach in Santa Flora at midday on Sunday, after being told of Venezuelans coming ashore.
Officers of the SWD Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) and Siparia
Criminal Investigations Department (CID) intercepted two Hyundai Trajet motor vehicles which were carrying passengers.
A tally revealed a total of 31 Venezuelans – 13 females and 18 males – and two Trinidadian men who were the drivers of the vehicles. All parties have been taken into quarantine following which charges are expected to be laid against the local men. The immigrants will be repatriated.
The two local men, 36 and 61, are being questioned.
Police are thanking the public for continuing to report illicit activities and suspected illegal immigrants to its 555 hotline.