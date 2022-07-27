THIRTY-TWO years after an attempted coup caused days of bloodshed in the capital city, activist Gary Aboud has said Trinidad and Tobago now relives that ordeal daily - as a country beset by violence.
Aboud was among those recounting the experiences of the Jamaat Al-Muslimeen’s July 27, 1990 attempt to overthrow the then National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government and stated yesterday:
“Then, as now, we are being overrun with bribery, extortion, nepotism, embezzlement and the misdirection of public funds by Government officials for the benefits of private interests. Every day, we relive the violence of the 1990 coup!”
Aboud, general secretary of civil activist group, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), said in a statement that, “Today, thirty-two years later we are still a country governed by whip whap. “
Aboud went on to take issue with the governance of T&T and lamented a lack of a national plan, while, he said, “Just like tyre burning on the North Coast, just like in Sea Lots, inconsiderate acts of violence are echoed by other acts of Parliamentary violence, by public officers who ignore outcries for accountability”.
“There is no national plan for anything except to promote procurement scandals, to cover up reckless accidents, to divide our people based on race, to endorse Parliamentary recusals, to fund criminal entities and to turn a blind eye to police abuses of power,” Aboud stated.
He went on to lambast “public officers” who “deny us our right to have an independent and functional procurement law, who deny civilians the empowerment of inclusion, of being consulted and of being a part of the decision making process on national priorities and who act brazen-faced without transparency”.
Aboud also stated:
“Violence begets violence so murders are being committed both by the police as well as by bandits who care less for the sanctity of life.”
Remember them
Aboud noted that T&T today observes the 32nd anniversary of the attempted coup and stated, “Today we remember the sad loss of our fallen brothers and sisters, shot and killed innocently in 1990 and left to bake and rot in the roadway so that one group could have their reign…of terror.”
However, he said, “Today is no different than July 27th 1990! Violence on every corner committed both by police as well as by despicable criminals.”
Recalling his own coup experience, Aboud said he was “on the streets of Port-of-Spain on the night of the coup”.
“I left at 6:30 p.m.,” he recalled.
“It was a horror of explosions and gunshots and people running across Queen Street with blood on their faces, on their hands, eyes glaring as if running from monsters and demons. They were demons and demons!”
He added:
“All the rest of us were victims, imprisoned and tortured by animosities and violence beyond description.”
He said the 1990 coup “brought out the worst of everyone”.
“Racism resurfaced rampantly with people disregarding each other based on the color of their skin, with businesses targeted and ransacked even by some of our very own protective services and the well-to-do,” Aboud said.
The FFOS echoed the words of the late American freedom icon, Martin Luther King, and appealed to the nation that “we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools”.
He went on to state:
“What is the solution to our dilemma of underdevelopment? While we continue to dig a hole in an everlasting pit of hopelessness, we are being led by suited criminals who continue to manipulate procurement weaknesses to fill their pockets and to deprive our vulnerable.”