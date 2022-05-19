Trinidad and Tobago recorded 328 cases of the Covid-19 virus among schoolchildren during the period May 9-15.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the declaration on Wednesday whilst speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
He said based on data provided by the Ministry of Education, the 328 cases were reported at 153 school across Trinidad from testing done at 404 schools.
Deyalsingh did not clarify if the cases were at both primary and secondary schools.
Following is the breakdown of the cases reported by education districts:
Port of Spain and environs – 95 cases from 32 of the 105 schools tested
North Eastern Division – 22 cases from 15 of the 20 schools tested
Caroni – 54 cases from 25 of the 73 schools tested
St Patrick – 23 cases from 13 of the 37 schools tested
Victoria – 52 cases from 22 of the 60 schools tested
South Eastern – 28 cases from 20 of the 53 schools tested
St George East – 54 cases from 26 of the 56 schools tested
Childhood vaccination
The Health Minister also addressed the issue of childhood vaccination, noting that the country was on the brink of losing its measles-free status with some 2,000 children falling off the vaccination grid.
Stating the globally acceptable level is 95 per cent, Deyalsingh said he was happy to report that T&T had made great strides in regaining that level on a national scale.
He said MMR 1 (mumps, measles and rubella) was now at 98 per cent, while MMR 2 is at 90.3 per cent and Yellow fever at 96 per cent.
“We have to target a little more than 360 patients to get our MMR 2 back up to 95 per cent
“So I really want to thank parents, the district nurses and everyone who worked with us to make sure that we did not lose our measles-free status and that we avoided a measles outbreak in Trinidad and Tobago, because you were seeing the resurgence of measles in a lot of countries where the vaccination rate dipped to sometimes as low as 60 per cent, 70 per cent.
On the Covid-19 vaccination front, Deyalsingh noted that the SAGE Group (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the local Technical Advisory Group (TAG), has signed on and signed off on a second booster or a fourth shot of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.
“So persons who are fully vaccinated and have been boosted can now get a fourth shot, but the fourth shot will only be the Pfizer mRNA,” Deyalsingh said.
He said the persons who will be eligible for the fourth shot include anyone over the age of 60 years regardless of their health status, and healthcare workers and immune-compromised persons, regardless of their age.
He added that regardless of what vaccine persons were either vaccinated or boosted with, they can take the Pfizer mRNA second booster.
“Anyone falling into these groups who has been vaccinated within the past four to six months when you received your first booster, you can now get your second booster.”
He noted that rollout starts on Friday and the vaccination sites will be made known publicly.
Deyalsingh said with regards to the booster programme for the 12 to 18 age group, which began last Friday, 204 children were boosted over a three-day period.
And in an update of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for the five to 11 age group, which is being donated by Spain, he said they received confirmation that those vaccines are en route to Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the vaccines take a route that involves moving from Barcelona to Brussels via land, then flown to Miami and then on to Trinidad.
He said while its arrival from Miami is not yet know, the vaccines will be rolled out two working days after arriving.