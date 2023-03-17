judge's gavel

A scaffolder was charged with larceny of close to $1 million after more than $32 million was credited to his account due to a system error by a financial institution.

Joel Julien, 31 of Carapichaima who was charged with larceny of $956,357.70 was expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday.

During a reconciliation exercise conducted by a financial institution, it was discovered that a system error resulted in $32,347,308.55 being mistakenly credited to a personal account held at the institution.

It is alleged that between November 18 and December 1, 2022, the owner of the personal account withdrew $825,000 from various automated banking machines and conducted $131,357.70 in point of sale purchases.

It is also alleged that efforts by the financial institution to get a full refund of the money proved futile. A report was made to the Fraud Squad.

Following investigations into the matter, Fraud Squad officers, under the supervision of Snr Supt Arlet Groome, conducted an exercise which resulted in the arrest of a male suspect. A total of $600,501 in cash was allegedly recovered at his home. Julien was charged with the offence on March 16 by acting corporal Cummings of the Fraud Squad.

