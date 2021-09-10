On Wednesday the Ministry of Health began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to persons aged 12 to 18 years.
To date, over 33,000 persons in Trinidad and Tobago from this age group have received their first dose of this World Health Organization (WHO) approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Parents and guardians are reminded that full vaccination is achieved two weeks after receipt of the second dose of this WHO-approved vaccine. Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to check their child’s Immunization card to confirm the date that the first dose was administered and to ensure that they present their children for their second dose three weeks later.
This second dose can be accessed and is available at any of the twenty-five convenient vaccination locations throughout the country as provided below. Remember, that being vaccinated plus adherence to the public health guidelines provides optimum protection for you and your loved ones in the fight against COVID-19. Don’t delay…Vaccinate today.
COVID-19 Vaccination Locations for Persons 12 to 18 Years Old
North
Hasely Crawford Stadium (Drive-thru)
National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)
Paddock, Queens Park Savannah
Central
Ato Boldon Stadium
UTT Chaguanas Campus
East
COSTATT Campus, El Dorado
Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (Drive-thru)
Larry Gomes Stadium
Duranta Gardens Community Centre
National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua
Sangre Grande Civic Centre
Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro
Mayaro Civic Centre
South
Cedros Health Centre (22nd to 23rd and 26th to 28th September, 2021) Debe Health Centre
National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) Campus - La Brea (8th to 14th September, 2021) Penal PowerGen Site
South West Regional Indoor Facility, Point Fortin (15th to 21st September, 2021)
Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA)
Tobago
Canaan Health Centre
Les Coteaux Health Centre
Mason Hall Community Centre
Roxborough Health Centre
Scarborough Health Centre
Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort