Sisters Maegan and Tyla Gonzalez

It’s done: Sisters Maegan and Tyla Gonzalez are all smiles after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) campus in Port of Spain yesterday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

On Wednesday  the Ministry of Health began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to persons aged 12 to 18 years.

To date, over 33,000 persons in Trinidad and Tobago from this age group have received their first dose of this World Health Organization (WHO) approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents and guardians are reminded that full vaccination is achieved two weeks after receipt of the second dose of this WHO-approved vaccine. Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to check their child’s Immunization card to confirm the date that the first dose was administered and to ensure that they present their children for their second dose three weeks later.

This second dose can be accessed and is available at any of the twenty-five convenient vaccination locations throughout the country as provided below. Remember, that being vaccinated plus adherence to the public health guidelines provides optimum protection for you and your loved ones in the fight against COVID-19. Don’t delay…Vaccinate today.

COVID-19 Vaccination Locations for Persons 12 to 18 Years Old

North

 Hasely Crawford Stadium (Drive-thru)

 National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)

 Paddock, Queens Park Savannah

Central

Ato Boldon Stadium

 UTT Chaguanas Campus

East

 COSTATT Campus, El Dorado

 Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (Drive-thru)

 Larry Gomes Stadium

 Duranta Gardens Community Centre

 National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

 Sangre Grande Civic Centre

 Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro

 Mayaro Civic Centre

South

 Cedros Health Centre (22nd to 23rd and 26th to 28th September, 2021)  Debe Health Centre

 National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) Campus - La Brea (8th to 14th September, 2021)  Penal PowerGen Site

 South West Regional Indoor Facility, Point Fortin (15th to 21st September, 2021)

 Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA)

Tobago

 Canaan Health Centre

 Les Coteaux Health Centre

 Mason Hall Community Centre

 Roxborough Health Centre

 Scarborough Health Centre

 Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort

