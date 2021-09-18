Three women and a man, who were caught at a party, have been charged with breach of the curfew. Twenty-nine others who were in the same party, will be charged by way of summons.
The four appeared before Magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded not guilty. The man was denied bail, while the three women were each granted bail in the sum of $2,000 with a surety. The matter was adjourned to September 21.
Based on information received from concerned residents of Ninth Street, Gopaul Lands, Marabella, communication was made with the Marabella Police Station. Officers of that station, along with their colleagues from the San Fernando Task Force and the St Margaret’s Police Station, under the coordination of Snr. Supt Lucia Winchester and ASP Ramdass, conducted an exercise at Ninth Street, Marabella, at 11.30 pm on September 14.
At the location, the officers found that a party was in progress with 33 persons on the compound playing music, smoking, dancing and swimming in a pool. The persons were subsequently detained and taken to Marabella Police Station. Four persons were subsequently charged with breach of the curfew and the others are to be prosecuted for the offences by virtue of summons.