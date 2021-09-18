crime tape
kali9

Three women and a man, who were caught at a party, have been charged with breach of the curfew. Twenty-nine others who were in the same party, will be charged by way of summons.

The four appeared before Magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded not guilty. The man was denied bail, while the three women were each granted bail in the sum of $2,000 with a surety. The matter was adjourned to September 21.

Based on information received from concerned residents of Ninth Street, Gopaul Lands, Marabella, communication was made with the Marabella Police Station. Officers of that station, along with their colleagues from the San Fernando Task Force and the St Margaret’s Police Station, under the coordination of Snr. Supt Lucia Winchester and ASP Ramdass, conducted an exercise at Ninth Street, Marabella, at 11.30 pm on September 14.

At the location, the officers found that a party was in progress with 33 persons on the compound playing music, smoking, dancing and swimming in a pool. The persons were subsequently detained and taken to Marabella Police Station. Four persons were subsequently charged with breach of the curfew and the others are to be prosecuted for the offences by virtue of summons.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Deyalsingh defends T&T on US talk show

Deyalsingh defends T&T on US talk show

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh has appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, addressing controversial claims made by Trinidad-born American rapper Nicki Minaj about the Covid-19 vaccine.

President must intervene in top cop fiasco, says Moonilal

President must intervene in top cop fiasco, says Moonilal

President Paula-Mae Weekes must immediately intervene in the controversy surrounding Gary Griffith and ask members of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) whether they have taken instructions from a politician to instruct him (Griffith) to not return to work. 

Ongoing probe into possible corruption in granting FULs

Ongoing probe into possible corruption in granting FULs

Gary Griffith is to be sent on paid administrative leave, sources said last night.

Griffith was due to return to work on Tuesday, September 21 when his vacation leave was supposed to end to resume duties as acting Commissioner of Police.

Gary: Hinds back-pedalling on ‘stay home’ call

Gary: Hinds back-pedalling on ‘stay home’ call

Gary Griffith says, contrary to what National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said in the Senate yesterday, Hinds did not tell him to stay away from duties until September 20 when his requested leave expires.

Recommended for you