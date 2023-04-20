POLICE retrieved 34 spent shells at the crime scene where Marlon Charles was killed outside his home in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Wednesday night.
Charles, also known as “Big Boy”, 44 years old, was gunned down in his yard at Tobago Road Extension.
Multiple rounds of gunfire were heard at around 8.16 p.m.
Charles's wife told police that he was cleaning his blue Mitsubishi Lancer which was parked beneath a shed at their home.
He walked to the front of the house where he was confronted by two men, dressed in all-black clothing, wearing face masks and armed with guns.
They opened fire on Charles then ran out of the yard and onto the roadway and escaped.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3 Crime Scene Investigators responded and crime scene officers retrieved eleven projectiles and 34 spent nine-millimetre shells.
Also responding were Insp Stewart, Sgts Modeste and Andrews from the Central Division and homicide detectives Sgt Deo and PC Ramoutar.
Officers are searching for a motive for the killing and PC Jagessar is continuing investigations.