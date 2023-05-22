Two men were arrested after an assortment of ammunition and a magazine were found at a house in Belmont.
A search warrant was executed for firearms and ammunition at a three-bedroom, split-level house on Argyle Street, Gonzales, Belmont on Monday. According to a police report, eight nine millimetre, one 40-calibre, fifteen 45-calibre and eleven 7.62 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found, along with one extended magazine.
Two male occupants of the home were arrested for possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm to wit a component part, namely a magazine.
One of the men was taken to the Woodbrook police station while the other was taken to the Besson Street police station for further enquiries. The men are also assisting police regarding reports of robberies in St James and Woodbrook.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Ghisyawan, and Snr Supt Alexander, spearheaded by Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Insp Khan, and supervised by Sgt Alexander, Cpls Huggins, and Williams. The exercise also included constables Aguillera, Lashley, John, Boucaud, Beetam, Sayers and Payne.
Enquiries are ongoing.