An estate police constable was killed in Belmont on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Patrick “Pablo” Ryan, of Basilon Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain.
The Express was told that at about 9.28 p.m., residents of Hubert Lane, Belmont, heard several gunshots and notified the police.
Officers from the Port of Spain Division responded and found Ryan’s body on the ground near the roadway.
More than 35 spent 9mm shells, three live rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two deformed projectiles were recovered at the scene.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Estate Police Association (EPA) president Derrick Richardson said that he was saddened by the death
“We will of course be reaching out to Mr Ryan’s family and try to see how best we can assist in this trying time. But of course, without casting any questions into how this situation played out, we have been speaking recently on the issues of the vulnerability of our officers. Some of them live in hotspot areas, and the gang persons in those areas, because they see them in uniform, often associate them with police, so they are targeted as such because they are thought to be persons who will talk to and cooperate with the police. Even if that is not the reality that is the perception cast on them and, as such, they now have targets on their backs,” Richardson said.
He said while most persons try to move out of the hotspot areas they may find themselves in, several of the EPA’s members are unable to do so due to financial constraints.
“So this is why we have reached out to the State, and we have asked the Government for assistance, even in things such as removing taxes for bulletproof vests and so on so we can make it more available for employers to procure for their staff, because we know our membership is being targeted,” Richardson said.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, Ryan’s brother Everald Clarke said he was trying to understand why his brother was killed.
“The assumption right now is that because he is also from East Dry River he was a target. Everybody hurt right now because they know he is not in anything,” Clarke said.
He noted that the family believed that Ryan may have been targeted because he would move between Gonzales and East Dry River, as he had recently inherited a home in the Belmont community.
He also said that Ryan had a young son who had recently passed for St Mary’s College.
“That was his only son and he was very proud of him. So right now this whole thing is hurting the family,” Clarke said.
This killing has pushed the murder toll to 324. The comparative toll for the same period last year was 329.