Trinidad and Tobago is not out of the woods yet in its efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as its rolling average of new cases daily, which has been hovering around 200 per day, continues to show a small but steady increase.
Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, said the rolling average, which was around 200 since June and which was at 209 last week, now stands at 215.
Abdool-Richards, who provided an update on the parallel healthcare system during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday, noted that the admission of Covid-19 patients continues to exceed the discharge of patients.
“Admissions continue to exceed discharges meaning that we have additional patients as we have been noticing since April 28, being added into the parallel healthcare system.”
She said there has been 48 admission for the week thus far, and this figure looks likely to surpass the 56 admission recorded last week.
“Another factor that we choose to include is the total number of Covid-positive patients because that gives us an idea of the actual usage of the system. And as of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 374 persons being managed in the parallel healthcare system. Of that 374 persons, 275 are in the nine hospitals under the parallel healthcare system and 99 in the seven step-down facilities.
“We also have ten children within the parallel healthcare system receiving medical attention.”
With regards to the level of occupancy at Covid-19 facilities, she said the country’s occupancy is at 37 per cent, a trend that has been noticed July 15.
“If we broke up the occupancy between Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad is at an occupancy level of 36 per cent while Tobago is at 42 per cent, meaning on average four out of ten beds in each island are currently filled managing Covid-19 patients.”
She noted that of the 16 facilities under the parallel healthcare system, the Augustus Long Hospital is the only one that is over the 75 per cent critical threshold level occupancy, having a 92 per cent occupancy level.
“At present the ward occupancy, which deals with the least ill patients, is at 37 per cent, whereas with respect to ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit), ICU occupancy is at 82 per cent and HDU occupancy is at 20 per cent.
Stating there’s a high number of Covid patients who are not fully vaccinated, Abdool-Richards said since July 27 to present, 98 per cent of patients in HDU department were not fully vaccinated.
“Ninety-nine per cent of persons being admitted to the ICU department have not been fully vaccinated, and ninety-nine per cent of deaths from May 9 to present are persons who were not fully vaccinated.
“This can be interpreted as vaccines being a life-saving tool for persons and to prevent them from being hospitalised with Covid-19,” Abdool-Richards said.
Meanwhile, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, Director of Women’s Health at the Ministry of Health, said there are now 383 pregnant women with Covid-19, a significant increase of 68 new cases from the 315 cases that existed last week.
“The numbers are rising and pregnancy is of course considered a high risk situation. You’re more likely to end up getting very ill or ending up in an ICU, and worldwide we’ve seen maternal deaths.”
He said Phase 1 of the vaccination drive for pregnant women using the Pfizer vaccine is well underway at the various mass vaccination sites while Phase 2, which has also been launched, will see the vaccines being administered at antenatal clinics and post-natal wards in all the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs).
“We are trying to get the vaccines in the major antenatal clinics. I know Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) would have started this week. We’re also targeting the post-natal wards in some of the RHAs, and this includes use of the Sinopharm for the breastfeeding mothers as well as the Pfizer vaccination.”
Stating that over 300,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated worldwide, Sirjusingh said there’s no different side effects when you compare a pregnant woman with the general population.
“In terms of the safety, the mRNA vaccine lasts in your system for a very brief moment and triggers your immune system, and is then eliminated from your system. The vaccine does not cross the placenta. If you’re breastfeeding, the vaccine does not go into the breast milk. The antibodies however, cross the placenta and the antibodies are excreted in the breast milk and give your baby some level of protection.
“We have not seen any adverse pregnancy related outcomes worldwide nor here in Trinidad and Tobago,” Sirjusingh noted.
He said the process of vaccinating pregnant women worldwide as well as in Trinidad and Tobago is highly regulated, and it is continuously monitored and reviewed.
He also stated that over 155 pregnant women have been vaccinated over a five-day period since the roll out of the programme, and the aim is to have roughly 1,000 women, who are eligible, vaccinated every month.