Covid death No 113

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded one new COVID-19 death and 39 new cases of the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.
In its daily clinical update on Tuesday (Nov 17), the ministry stated that the number of positive cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period Saturday to Monday, and not during the last 24 hours.
The new death brought the country's COVID-19 death toll to 113.
Since the country recorded its first positive case on March 12, a total of 35,154 persons have been tested to date, with 6,135 of that figure returning positive test results.
There are currently 562 active cases, with 36 patients still warded at hospital.
Twenty-five patients are currently in step-down facilities, while an additional 215 are at State quarantine facilities.
There are 462 persons in home self-isolation, with 66 of those being in care of the prison system.
According to the ministry, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus stands at 5,460.
The population is reminded to rely solely on information from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health.